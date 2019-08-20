Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PVCT)’s share price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 290,486 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 250,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PVCT)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs based on halogenated xanthenes for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drug candidates include PV-10, which is in Phase III study for cutaneous melanoma; completed Phase II study for metastatic melanoma; completed Phase I study for liver and breast cancers; and phase 1b/2 study for pembrolizumab.

