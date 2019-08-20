PWR Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 388.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $2.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00870764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00026726 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00245019 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003538 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003706 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

