QAD (QADA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect QAD to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. QAD has set its FY 2020 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2020 guidance at EPS.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. QAD had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect QAD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QADA opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. QAD has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $724.02 million, a PE ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $222,922.41. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,472,878 shares in the company, valued at $191,126,076.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie Stretch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $168,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,692. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QADA. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

