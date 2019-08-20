qiibee Market Capitalization Tops $521,437.00 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $521,437.00 and $50,424.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00260623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.01302403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022050 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00092156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee's total supply is 1,242,352,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,031,816 tokens. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

