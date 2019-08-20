qiibee Price Hits $0.0014 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. qiibee has a market capitalization of $614,520.00 and approximately $66,162.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get qiibee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00263736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.61 or 0.01338165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00022947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00092621 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000427 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,242,352,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,031,816 tokens. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com.

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.