Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.63

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:QNTO)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $12.88. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quaint Oak Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $25.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quaint Oak Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

