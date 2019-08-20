Quant (QNT) Price Hits $6.94 on Major Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Quant has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $6.94 or 0.00064590 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a total market capitalization of $83.83 million and $2.63 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

