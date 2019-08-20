Quantis Network (QUAN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,860.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $8,918.00 and $3,860.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00263610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.02 or 0.01315400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00092176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 5,540,572 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

