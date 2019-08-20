Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $477,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 302.8% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 801,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 602,578 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in S&P Global by 42.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,148,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,712,000 after buying an additional 343,143 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 24.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,601,000 after buying an additional 333,020 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.0% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,339,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,221,000 after buying an additional 330,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 19,883.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 295,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,312,000 after buying an additional 294,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock remained flat at $$260.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. 111,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.64. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $262.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,987.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,489.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total transaction of $256,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,622. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

