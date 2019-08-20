Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $5,114,163.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,753,324.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 28,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,363,942.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,742,808.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,222 shares of company stock valued at $24,322,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of SCI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $812.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.01 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $246.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

