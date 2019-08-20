Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 10,821 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,344,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,259.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,745,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 26,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey W. Martin sold 9,392 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total value of $1,257,119.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $97,944.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,573.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,148,984. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

SRE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.23. 3,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,352. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $104.88 and a one year high of $141.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

