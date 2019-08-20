Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $385,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,987,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,261,000 after acquiring an additional 45,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,208,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,862,000 after acquiring an additional 198,641 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,075,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,341,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,159,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after acquiring an additional 317,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,343,000 after acquiring an additional 879,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. 151,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,991. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.82. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.93.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

