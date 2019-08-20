Qubitica (QBIT) Price Hits $38.07 on Major Exchanges

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for approximately $38.07 or 0.00357565 BTC on exchanges. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $79.40 million and $184,909.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00064412 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006797 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000086 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001250 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,085,316 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

