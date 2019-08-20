Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166,781 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

IYW traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $200.58. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,803. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.39 and a 200-day moving average of $194.03. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $148.42 and a one year high of $212.07.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

