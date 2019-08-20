Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 537,305 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 40,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average is $96.00. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $108.51.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

