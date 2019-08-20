Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,814 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $60.36. 494,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,424. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on UN. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

