QYNO Hits Market Capitalization of $7,231.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $7,231.00 and approximately $2,254.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QYNO has traded 577.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.