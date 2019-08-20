RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADCOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of RDCM opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.16 million, a PE ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 7.80.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.29. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in RADCOM by 9.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. increased its position in RADCOM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 285,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in RADCOM by 7.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in RADCOM by 27.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

