Radium Trading Up 1.6% This Week (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Radium has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $6,165.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radium has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00004951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,811,018 coins and its circulating supply is 3,801,293 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

