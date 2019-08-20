Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Cap of $145.74 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Graviex, Upbit and QBTC. Ravencoin has a market cap of $145.74 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00261809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.01311588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092095 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 4,238,410,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, QBTC, Graviex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, IDCM, Upbit, Nanex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

