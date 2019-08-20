Raymond James Analysts Give Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) a C$20.00 Price Target

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) has been given a C$20.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Sienna Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Laurentian dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Shares of SIA traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$19.07. 86,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,411. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 134.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.84. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$15.44 and a 52 week high of C$20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

