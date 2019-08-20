Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $26.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.77. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.14 per share, for a total transaction of $261,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,585,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,179,000 after acquiring an additional 137,788 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Rayonier by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

