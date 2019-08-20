Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ExlService (EXLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ExlService (NASDAQ: EXLS):

8/10/2019 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

8/6/2019 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2019 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

8/2/2019 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2019 – ExlService had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00. They wrote, “We are raising our 2019 non-GAAP EPS forecast to $2.92 from $2.91 and our 2020 non-GAAP EPS forecast to $3.28 from $3.25.””

7/25/2019 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

7/18/2019 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

7/17/2019 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2019 – ExlService had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They wrote, “We expect EXL to report Q2/19 non-GAAP EPS of $0.71, which is in line with the FactSet consensus of $0.71. Our expectation represents year-over-year growth of 6% and a sequentially flat result.””

7/16/2019 – ExlService had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

7/10/2019 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.21. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,650. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $70.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $120,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,285,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 4.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

