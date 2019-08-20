Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A)

BT Group – CLASS A (LON: BT.A) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/14/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

8/13/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

8/12/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its price target lowered by analysts at DZ Bank AG from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 230 ($3.01). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/5/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/5/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/2/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/2/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A was given a new GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/24/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/18/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/10/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A was given a new GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/5/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/24/2019 – BT Group – CLASS A was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 217 ($2.84).

BT Group – CLASS A stock traded down GBX 4.54 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 162.84 ($2.13). The stock had a trading volume of 16,518,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.20 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51). The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 209.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99.

In other news, insider Alison Wilcox sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37), for a total value of £4,758.49 ($6,217.81). Also, insider Philip Jansen acquired 1,484,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,998,514.26 ($3,918,089.98).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

