Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sandstorm Gold (SSL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE: SSL) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2019 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.25.

8/13/2019 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50.

7/15/2019 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

6/28/2019 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:SSL traded up C$0.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.37. 593,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,297. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.47. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 167.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$28.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 478,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,090,662. Also, Director David E. De Witt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$74,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 915,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,821,108.25.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

