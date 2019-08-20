Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

RRBI has been the topic of several other research reports. FIG Partners assumed coverage on Red River Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Red River Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $45.30 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. Research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

