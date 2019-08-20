Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Get Regional Management alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RM. ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regional Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regional Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $310.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 48.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $84.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 68,977 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,657,517.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 16,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $435,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 213,101 shares of company stock worth $5,360,791 and sold 26,524 shares worth $726,507. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 19.3% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 65,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 75,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,644 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 24.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.