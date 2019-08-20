Remme Price Reaches $0.0049 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Remme has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $231,436.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Remme has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Remme token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DEx.top, Tidex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.18 or 0.04751827 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000866 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official website is remme.io.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kuna, DEx.top, Tidex, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.