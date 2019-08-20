RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

In related news, SVP Ian D. Branagan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,211,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aditya Dutt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $2,646,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,700.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,306 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,489. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Motco purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RNR traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.33. The company had a trading volume of 194,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.68 and its 200-day moving average is $163.63.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 14.83%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.