Republic Protocol (REN) Price Hits $0.0207 on Major Exchanges

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Republic Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $7.50 and $20.33. Republic Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Republic Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Republic Protocol alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.63 or 0.04753139 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00046199 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001203 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000915 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com. The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol.

Buying and Selling Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $18.94, $33.94, $51.55, $50.98, $24.43, $32.15, $7.50, $13.77, $10.39 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Republic Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Republic Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Republic Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Republic Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.