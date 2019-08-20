Requisite Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,967 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 5.1% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $643,000. White Pine Investment CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.43. The stock had a trading volume of 332,817 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.67.

