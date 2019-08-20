Requisite Capital Management LLC Buys 2,700 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. 3,255,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,823,283. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

