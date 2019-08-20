Requisite Capital Management LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,045 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,298 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,734,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $664,045,000 after acquiring an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $280,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 999,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,706,000 after acquiring an additional 104,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 979,324 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 7,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Bonvanie sold 9,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,092 shares of company stock worth $39,067,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.65. 41,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,376. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $726.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

