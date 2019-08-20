Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,082,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,960 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,945,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,763 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,823,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,115 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,935,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,725,056,000 after purchasing an additional 703,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,578,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,149,000 after purchasing an additional 160,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $177.06. 6,343,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,564,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.83 and a 200 day moving average of $172.79. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.96.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

