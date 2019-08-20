Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,182 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 150.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 400,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 541,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $27,899,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $401,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,988 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,281. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Danske began coverage on Docusign in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Docusign in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. FBN Securities began coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.54.

DOCU traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. 855,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Docusign’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

