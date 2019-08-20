Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $133.43

Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $133.43 and traded as high as $145.80. Restaurant Group shares last traded at $145.00, with a volume of 490,268 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 189.55 ($2.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 143.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.43. The company has a market cap of $712.67 million and a PE ratio of 60.42.

Restaurant Group Company Profile (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

