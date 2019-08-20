resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

Get resTORbio alerts:

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on resTORbio in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of resTORbio stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. 1,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,868. The company has a market capitalization of $362.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.26. resTORbio has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that resTORbio will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TORC. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the second quarter worth approximately $44,052,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the first quarter worth approximately $29,440,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 34.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,868,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 728,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 72.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 583,233 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the first quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on resTORbio (TORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.