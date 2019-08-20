Rise Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, Rise has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Rise has a market cap of $1.01 million and $2,519.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034042 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002067 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000506 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 139,865,456 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

