Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Insider Todd Donald Wohler Sells 2,000 Shares

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,919 shares in the company, valued at $549,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Donald Wohler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Todd Donald Wohler sold 2 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $76.68.

RBA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $39.26. 17,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

