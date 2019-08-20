Robert Brent Anderson Sells 5,500 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,500 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $151,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,681.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PUB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,208. The company has a market capitalization of $504.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $36.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 32.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,755,000 after buying an additional 113,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. FIG Partners lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

