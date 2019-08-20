Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.93

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and traded as low as $43.21. Saga shares last traded at $43.52, with a volume of 2,096,991 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAGA. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Saga in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 99.20 ($1.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.60. The firm has a market cap of $488.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00.

In other Saga news, insider Eva Eisenschimmel purchased 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £10,086.56 ($13,179.88).

About Saga (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

