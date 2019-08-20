Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $204.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada to $204.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 99.86% from the stock’s current price.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down from $202.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.56.

SRPT stock traded down $18.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,309,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,349. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.80. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.81. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $95.21 and a twelve month high of $165.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,405 shares in the company, valued at $52,231,523.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.32 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,182,065 shares in the company, valued at $316,042,695.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,234 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,666,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,766,000 after purchasing an additional 826,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 788.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,783,000 after purchasing an additional 775,458 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 505.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 768,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,642,000 after purchasing an additional 641,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,902,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 359,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,074.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 283,766 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

