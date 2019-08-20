Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price Down 15.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares dropped 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $207.00 to $201.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics traded as low as $96.79 and last traded at $102.07, approximately 10,309,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 689% from the average daily volume of 1,307,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.31.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 1,300 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,173,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,737,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,252 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,405 shares in the company, valued at $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,634. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 26,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after buying an additional 28,958 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 40,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,166,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The firm had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.