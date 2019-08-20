Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.32, 246,916 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 391,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Savara from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Savara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Savara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $91.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.21.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 58,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $138,306.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 40,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $95,309.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,860.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 99,472 shares of company stock valued at $235,758 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

