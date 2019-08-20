SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CAO Brian D. Lazarus Sells 1,466 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 1,466 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $382,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SBA Communications stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.05. 342,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.73. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $146.13 and a one year high of $263.04.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 65.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 103.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

