SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CAO Brian D. Lazarus Sells 1,466 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 1,466 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $382,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SBA Communications stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.05. 342,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.73. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $146.13 and a one year high of $263.04.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.
SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 65.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 103.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
