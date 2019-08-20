SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) SVP Brian D. Lazarus Sells 20,676 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $5,396,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.05. The stock had a trading volume of 342,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,239. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $146.13 and a 12 month high of $263.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.91 and its 200 day moving average is $211.73.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 65.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 103.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James downgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

