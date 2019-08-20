SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) SVP Brian D. Lazarus Sells 20,676 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $5,396,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.05. The stock had a trading volume of 342,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,239. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $146.13 and a 12 month high of $263.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.91 and its 200 day moving average is $211.73.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 65.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 103.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James downgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.85.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
