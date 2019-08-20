ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCSC. TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

ScanSource stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $808.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.95. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

