Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 8.2% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC owned 0.34% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $60,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,781,000 after purchasing an additional 78,245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,632,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $132,799,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,473,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $69.73. 3,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,411. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $72.35.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

