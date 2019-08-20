Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) is Investment House LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for about 2.3% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Investment House LLC owned 0.40% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $21,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,173,000 after acquiring an additional 578,765 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,576,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,449,000 after acquiring an additional 422,350 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 181.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 588,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after acquiring an additional 379,511 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,124,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 732,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 121,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.00. 229,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,951. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.05.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 17,992 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total transaction of $1,976,960.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $19,970,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 792,310 shares of company stock valued at $86,691,260. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

