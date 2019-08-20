Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCPH):

8/14/2019 – Scpharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

8/10/2019 – Scpharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

8/8/2019 – Scpharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

8/6/2019 – Scpharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2019 – Scpharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Scpharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

